Hot last week of summer

As the summer season winds down this week, south Florida will continue baking in the heat. While that’s hardly surprising news, our temperatures are running hotter than usual. The hot trend won’t change anytime soon, despite seasons changing late Saturday night, September 23. That means next Sunday is the first full day of fall. Speaking of heat, on Monday Key West tied the record high for the date reaching 92-degrees in the Lower Keys. Steam-filled air will remain the rule as we go into the midweek, even enhanced once winds turn out of the south. What’s a bit usual for now is the recent downturn in rain and storms. The activity has come down (especially compared to last week) because high pressure centers are located off the Florida coastline from both the Gulf and Atlantic. Our sea breeze could generate a couple showers. They would generally come to the east coast overnight through the morning hours (in widely scattered fashion) then move inland during the day. A possible low pressure disturbance may approach from the east during the late part of the week. Forecast maps show the position of a low reaching the Bahamas on Thursday, then near the south Florida coast on Friday. The presence of the disturbance would likely increase the instability and send plenty of tropical moisture our way. Should these factors happen, a wetter set up would unfold with more numerous thunderstorms heading into the start of the weekend.