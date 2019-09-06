Hot in South Florida & Tracking The Tropics

Local Forecast

Steamy winds out of the South-Southwest to continue through Saturday with only isolated showers possible. Temperatures could near record values.

Hurricane Dorian

The eye-wall has brushed the North Carolina coast with heavy rainfall and hurricane force winds. Forecast to move over the Atlantic Ocean and away from the United States Friday night.

In the Tropics

#Gabrielle quickly regenerates into a tropical storm. Could become a hurricane next week. Only a worry for the shipping lanes. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/C2VWARnU7s — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 6, 2019

Remnants of Gabrielle regenerate quickly and it is now a tropical storm once again. Could become a hurricane early next week. Low pressure to the West of the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Conditions forecast to become favorable for growth as it moves over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Tropical wave a few hundred miles to the East of the Leeward Islands has low chance to form. Development, if any, would be slow to occur.

