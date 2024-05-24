High pressure is setting up to bring the return of very hot and humid conditions through Memorial Day. It could be record setting in the afternoons with highs in the 90’s and feeling like the 100’s. A stray storm possible around interior areas and Southwest Florida.

NOAA 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook came out yesterday calling for an above-average season due to La Niña developing during the peak between August to October.

TROPICS OUTLOOK

Disturbance near the Bahamas could develop into an area of low pressure as it heads Northeast. It has a low chance to grow into something stronger during the next 7 days.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7