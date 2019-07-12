Hot & Hazy Weekend, Plus LA Bracing For Barry

Rain Chances Next 7 Days
As high pressure builds in from the Western Atlantic and our winds veer out of the Southeast, Saharan Dust will settle in the area. This will limit our rain chances and help draw up the heat. Temperatures in the afternoon will range in the low to middle 90’s and feel like the 100’s. Typical rainy season chances will return next week.
Tracking Barry
Barry is moving slowly West-Northwest to the South of the Coast of Southeast Louisiana. It could become a brief hurricane before making landfall early Saturday.
Regardless of Barry’s strength, it will be a slow-moving system that will result in a long duration of heavy rainfall and flood threat along the Central Gulf Coast and inland through the Lower Mississippi Valley not only through the weekend, but into next week. The threat for flash flooding and river flooding is high. Most models show that the majority of the rainfall will happen to the East of where the center makes landfall.
Dangerous life-threatening storm surge flooding is expected between Intracoastal City and Shell Beach. Worst reasonable case scenario surge could range between 3 to 6 feet and possibly higher during high tide cycles and persistent onshore wind flow.
Watching A Wave
Shower and thunderstorm activity have increased with a tropical wave located well over 1000 miles Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. However, it only has a low chance to form through the next 5 days before conditions down the road become less favorable.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7