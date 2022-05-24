Rain chances will remain low for this time of year at about a 20%. Therefore, outside of a spotty shower on the breeze, most areas should be dry.
Sea breeze storms favor Southwest Florida where highs are forecast to reach the low 90’s.
Saharan Dust is lingering and expected to gradually exit with more moisture moving in late week.
Chance of seeing afternoon showers and storms return on Friday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7