Rain chances will remain low for this time of year at about a 20%. Therefore, outside of a spotty shower on the breeze, most areas should be dry.

Sea breeze storms favor Southwest Florida where highs are forecast to reach the low 90’s.

Saharan Dust is lingering and expected to gradually exit with more moisture moving in late week.

Chance of seeing afternoon showers and storms return on Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT- Hot & hazy sunshine will be around through Wednesday with only a few spotty showers on the breeze. More moisture moves in as Saharan Dust exits late week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WYvcYQ4n4S — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 24, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7