Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. South Florida experienced drier conditions starting with the Fourth of July holiday and luckily for those who wanted more outside time, the quiet conditions lingered into the weekend. We started off with a few downpours early this morning and even though South Florida saw a few isolated storms throughout the day, the main story was the heat across south Florida as feels-like temperatures once again reached well into the triple digits. This is why a heat advisory was issued for our mainland areas until 6 PM today.

The start of the week will promise more of the same as South Florida will continue to feel that high heat. While a few showers and isolated storms will still be possible, a plume of Saharan dust will move into the region and will help keep rain chances at a minimum. And with the high heat in place, an isolated storm or two will still be possible for South Florida throughout the day. Speaking of the heat, a heat advisory was once again issued for our mainland areas on Monday from 10 AM until 6 PM as feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 110° for extended periods of time. So between the heat and high humidity together with Saharan dust across the region, it might be best to limit time outdoors, if possible, as even the dust alone will affect those with respiratory sensitivity or illness.

Looking ahead, a heat advisory may likely be issued on Tuesday as high humidity and steamy temperatures will make heat indices reach well into the triple digits again. And with Saharan dust in place, rain and storm chances will remain very isolated through the first half of the work week. This means temperatures will continue to reach the 100s each day. The second half of the week does promise a wind out of the Southwest at times so showers and storms return to the forecast with afternoon storms likely favoring our East Coast metro each day. This might bring some slight relief from the heat & high humidity for a few days.

A quick check on the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Beryl as it moves closer to the Texas coastline. The 5 PM advisory showed winds of 65 mph, maintaining its tropical storm status. Beryl is forecast to make landfall along the Texas coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston by early Monday before dawn. And while Beryl remains a tropical storm this afternoon, some strengthening is still possible before landfall as water temperatures over the Gulf of Mexico where Beryl will be moving into this evening are very warm (about 87°). In addition, Beryl will be moving into an area of the Gulf of Mexico with very little wind shear. A hurricane warning remains in place for the Texas coast from Baffin Bay northward to San Luis Pass and a hurricane watch north of San Luis Pass to Galveston Island.

Erika Delgado / Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

