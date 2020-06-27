HOT, HAZY & HUMID SATURDAY

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
What a steamy few days for us. Temperatures each afternoon reached well into the 90s with overnight temperatures remaining in the 80s. It looks like South Florida will have a similar setup today with this morning’s warm temperatures allowing for a quick warmup throughout the day.
While we are on topic, let’s talk about what we can expect today. Another steamy Saturday is in store for South Florida. Very similar to what we have been seeing the last couple of days. Temperatures will be reaching into the mid to lower 90s across all metro areas but once you factor in the humidity, temperatures will be feeling well into the 100s later this afternoon. And we’ve been talking about trace amounts of Saharan Dust slowly creeping into our area. Today will be no different. That should help keep our rain chances at a minimum throughout much of the day. So if you have any outdoor plans, please remember to keep hydrated especially if spending significant time outdoors.
If you are planning on keeping your outdoor activities today, be sure to take breaks from the heat by going inside from time to time. Remember to keep hydrated and don’t forget to wear loose clothing as temperatures will be feeling steamy across all of South Florida. And while temperatures will once again be feeling like the 100s across South Florida, we won’t be reaching the “heat criteria” for an advisory. Please be sure to keep hydrated if spending significant time outside. And don’t forget to apply and reapply that sunblock! I’m sure many are wondering why has it been so hot lately? It seems even hotter than it normally is for us here in South Florida. And that’s because it has been,…at least partially. We have a strong ridge of high pressure in the mid and lower levels of the atmosphere. We have had light winds which have helped temperatures warm a few degrees above average. But the biggest culprit of these steamy conditions is the humidity. And with the limited rain chances the last few days due to Some Saharan dust that has moved over south Florida, it has kept temperatures warming throughout the day. For once, some of us actually miss the afternoon thunderstorms we are used to seeing!
So while the first plume a very dry Saharan dust begins to move away from our sunshine State, over the Eastern Caribbean we are already finding another area of Saharan dust that has made its way across the Atlantic from Africa. So by the end of the weekend and for the start of next week, many areas of Florida could at some point see some of the dust reach our area. That will help keep rain chances at a minimum the next couple of days, leaving our steamy temperatures and high humidity in place for a bit longer. And while the Saharan dust can cause many issues especially for those with respiratory illness and allergies, it has actually been a blessing for us as far as tropical activities concerned. With all of that dry Saharan dust traversing the Atlantic the last few days it has helped keep tropical systems at ease and has inhibited any of these systems from developing. So while the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season actually started off quite active, now things have really begun to quiet down over the tropical waters. I would say this is some good news!
Now if you are part of the majority that is tired of this heat and you’re ready for some rain to return to the forecast, then you are in luck. After a few more dry steamy days for us here in South Florida, it looks as though the rain tries to make a come back by the middle, if not the end, of next week. High pressure will slowly begin to break down. The Saharan dust will eventually move away. And that east to south easterly wind flow well once again help bring some Atlantic moisture and showers back into our area. With a few upper level disturbances also crossing our state, we could even see a round of thunderstorms or two by the end of the week. Not only will that bring rain in the forecast but it will also help keep our afternoon temperatures in check. That should eventually bring some relief to our hot conditions here in South Florida. In the meantime, remember to keep hydrated, wear loose clothing and don’t forget that sunblock the next couple of days. It will be needed!
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.