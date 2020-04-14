Hot, Hazy & Humid Pattern

A front stalled over Northern Florida will move slowly South into Central Florida by Wednesday. This in turn will allow the winds to swing around front the South today to more of a Southwest direction leading to very hot conditions over the interior and East coast areas.

South Florida is expected to remain dry today, but there could be a few showers and isolated storms wherever the seas breezes manage to meet. Mostly for areas around Lake Okeechobee. Maybe some can make it into Alligator Alley.

Expect high temperatures to soar into the upper 80’s to low 90’s and feeling more like the 100’s. Records could be broken each day this week.

By Thursday, the front will be near South Florida and hang around. This will do just enough to drag deeper moisture over the area and trigger isolated to scattered showers and a few storms each afternoon through Saturday.

