High pressure continues to be in charge of our weather pattern with a layer of Saharan Dust around. This is keeping the dry air in place and trapping the steam. Temperatures today will be a touch hotter with highs in the low to mid 90’s. When you combine the high humidity, it will feel like the low to mid 100’s. It will not be the kind of heat to meet advisory criteria, but still dangerously hot. Therefore, make sure to drink plenty of water, dress lightly and take frequent breaks in the shade, to avoid heat related illnesses.

The layer of Saharan Dust will start to thin out on Monday and this will help along a building breeze out of the Northeast to help moisture levels rise. Therefore, more of a typical Summer pattern kicks in with a passing shower possible in the mornings, followed by afternoon isolated storms favoring inland areas. Not expecting a lot of activity, but the chance goes up to a 30% on Tuesday.

Today in the Tropics

It is very quiet and development is not expected in the next 7 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7