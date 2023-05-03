The main weather story for the rest of the week will be the heat… I wouldn’t be surprised some spots set new records as afternoon highs will reach the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Together with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity levels, it is making it fell bearable!

Miami- Old record for the day is 91- 1896… Miami came a degree shy from tying the old record!

Fort Lauderdale- Old record for the day is 90-1978

Marathon- Old record for the day is 92-2019

Key West- Old record for the day is 91-1873

Thursday a weak front moves in (unnoticed) and drops temperatures by 2-3 degrees (if that) and maintains the low humditiy. Therefore, hot temperatures set to continue.

Starting this weekend and into next week, more moisture will be available for a chance of seeing an overnight/morning passing shower, followed by afternoon storms. Rain chances aren’t high, but in the 30% range letting us know the activity will be of the isolated variety. Temperatures will be back to normal as well!

Have a wonderful evening South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7