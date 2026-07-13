South Florida will continue to feel the Summer heat today as a drier Saharan Air Layer keeps storm chances lower than normal while temperatures climb well into the 90’s.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90’s, with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. While a Heat Advisory is not currently in effect, the combination of heat and humidity will create dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors. Be sure to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

The Saharan dust will continue to create hazy skies and help suppress widespread thunderstorm development. Still, enough moisture remains in the lower atmosphere for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly across the interior, around Lake Okeechobee, and Southwest Florida. A few stronger storms could produce gusty winds before weakening during the evening.

Most East coast communities, should remain mostly dry for much of the day, with only a slight chance of a shower or storm drifting toward the coast during the early evening.

Looking Ahead

The hot weather continues through the middle of the week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90’s and heat index values consistently above 105 degrees. Rain chances stay below average through Friday as Saharan dust lingers, before gradually increasing next weekend as deeper moisture slowly returns.

Tropics Update

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet, with no tropical systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7