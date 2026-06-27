Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and isolated storms. A plume of Saharan Dust will make the skies extra hazy and keep rain chances below average.

To make matters worse, high humidity will make it feel like the triple digits setting up the stage for dangerous heat. Make sure you drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in the AC.

Looking ahead, the heat and humidity will continue into next week. Highs will stay in the 90s and rain chances will stay below average for this time of the year.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is quiet in the Atlantic as dry air, wind shear, and Saharan dust dominate the Basin. Computer models don’t signal and signs of tropical mischief in the long range. Next name on the list is Bertha.