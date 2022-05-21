Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully yesterday‘s rain didn’t ruin too much of your Friday. On and off downpours and strong thunderstorms was the big story around here yesterday but most of the tropical moisture has now begun to move out of our area and we will see some changes today. In the meantime, warm and muggy conditions across South Florida early this morning with once again temperatures across south Florida mostly in the 80s and feels like temperatures this morning already in the 90s.

Today we can expect some changes in the forecast, however, the high humidity that we have been feeling in previous days looks to stick around. Even though there is a bit of moisture nearby still, there will be a layer of Saharan dust that is moving in. So across South Florida today we will have a battle between the moist air and the drier Saharan dust (and it looks like the drier Saharan dust will win!). Rain will be focused across Interior SoFla *outside of our metro areas) and farther north of us. The big story will be the heat today. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 90s but with plenty of humidity around, our *feels-like* temperatures will be in the 100s for all.

Low rain chances are expected for the latter part of the weekend as well. Temperatures will be just as hot and feel just as steamy as what we are expecting today. If you happen to be spending any significant time outdoors on Sunday, it would be best to keep hydrated and periodically go inside to take a break from the heat. Also the Saharan Dust could impact those who suffer from respiratory issues.



Looking ahead, now that the deep tropical moisture has moved farther north of our area while a layer of Saharan Dust moves in over South Florida, our rain chances will remain low into the start of the work week as the dust will help suppress rain formation over our area. The main story will continue to be our steamy temperatures even into the start of the work week. Rain chances should remain low until about mid-week when showers gradually increase. A weak front will reach Northern Florida by the end of the work week, which could bring storms back into our area. In the meantime, let’s enjoy a much needed break from the flooding rains we saw on Friday!

Remember to keep hydrated today!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

