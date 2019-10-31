HOT HALLOWEEN

The end of October is upon us & while South Florida get “Trick-or-Treat” ready, we may want to reconsider any thick costumes or heavy makeup as warm temperatures are FEELING even warmer than the actual temperature!
The high pressure system over the Atlantic is already breaking down and it will be enough to allow a cold front to drift south across our Sunshine State. Unfortunately this front won’t have the punch it needs to actually clear South Florida. But it will come close enough to bring us some changes to the forecast. Isolated to scattered showers and a few more clouds make their way into the forecast by Friday & the weekend (we’re talking a 30-40% chance) and that could help keep temperatures a bit closer to average for this time of year. No significant cool down expected though…South Florida still forecast to remain on the warm side!
And speaking of warm, temperatures next few days are most definitely something worth mentioning. The average high temperature in Miami this time of year should be near 84 degrees and as we all know, temperatures each afternoon have been much warmer than that! Halloween was no different. No significant cooldown expected, however, worth mentioning that with a few more showers & clouds in the forecast, temperatures next few days *could* be knocked down a couple of degrees. Unfortunately afternoon high temperatures will still remain above average.
Let’s quickly talk about the Tropics. Exactly one month left of hurricane season and as of Wednesday, we are monitoring Subtropical Storm Rebekah. Rebekah will move East towards the Azores but won’t quite make it! It is forecast to weaken as it moves over cooler Atlantic waters and should completely dissipate by the weekend. No threat to land anywhere. Good news for the Azores!
Also in the Tropics…the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance about 1,000 miles SSW of the Cape Verde Islands. This system has a low development chance in the days to come as it will continue to battle strong upper level winds across the Central Atlantic.
And as a reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. On Sunday, November 3rd at 2am to be exact. So before you go to bed on Saturday night…be sure to set your clocks back 1 hour as we “FALL BACK” and get an extra hour of sleep!