Tropical Storm Idalia is producing heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding over portions of Eastern North Carolina. It is booking quickly East-Northeast and should exit North Carolina soon… probably before noon.

The tail of Idalia is leaving South Florida weather unsettled with a chance of scattered storms forming and plenty of heat. In fact, we will be flirting with record highs today and Friday.

Heat Advisory goes into effect for Broward and Miami-Dade at 10am and run through 7pm.

Over the weekend, some relief from the heat with highs in the low 90’s (typical) and ocean breeze returning to keep sea breeze storms inland.

Rest of the tropics:

Hurricane Franklin is moving further away from Bermuda, but still causing dangerous surf and rip current conditions along the Eastern coast of the U.S.

Tropical Depression Eleven becomes Tropical Storm Jose… it will be short-lived and be absorbed by Franklin over the weekend.

There are two other areas we are following for growth… Remnants of Gert and a broad low by the Cape Verde Islands with a high chance in forming.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station, 7News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7