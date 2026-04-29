South Florida is heading into a stretch of summer-like heat and mostly dry weather, but there are a couple of changes to watch as we head into the weekend.

Early this morning, smoke from a Highway 41 Wildfire in Western Miami-Dade could lead to reduced visibility, especially well West of the metro areas. If you’re traveling inland, be mindful of changing conditions on the roads.

High pressure remains in control through the rest of the work week, keeping skies mostly sunny and rain chances low. Temperatures will climb each day, reaching the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon and Thursday.

By Friday and Saturday, the heat really ramps up. A shift to a more Southerly wind will allow temperatures to surge into the low to mid 90’s, especially inland. With humidity in place, it will feel even hotter, with heat index values climbing into the triple digits in some spots.

Looking ahead, changes arrive by the second half of the weekend. A front approaching from the North will bring back increasing chances for showers and storms starting Sunday and into early next week… A more active weather pattern is on the way.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7