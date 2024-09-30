Early week will feature a chance of some morning showers and afternoon inland storms. This means throughout the day it will be dry, in most areas and we the main focus will be the heat. By the end of the week, there will be more moisture for a typical chance of seeing scattered storms to return.

Today in the Tropics

The tropics are very active as we are tracking 3 and watching 2 areas for development. The ones we are currently tracking in the Atlantic Basin are no threat to land areas, just a concern for the shipping lanes. Also, the tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic will likely form later this week, but no immediately threat to land areas.

The only area that could be a threat to land, is located in the Caribbean Seas. Models are not consistent, but conditions will become more favorable for development in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf coast should monitor closely. I know this is not what anyone wants to hear after Helene.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7