Unlike several past weekends that have featured heavy rainfall across South Florida, this weekend will be much nicer overall!

Now it won’t be completely dry — it is still rainy season after all — but lots of dry time along with the bright skies are in the forecast.

On Saturday, expect scattered morning showers and downpours evolving to afternoon inland thunderstorms, most or all of which will develop west of the metro. This will leave us with a blend of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 90s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 9AM-6PM for Miami-Dade and Broward for peak heat indicies up to 109F and for the Florida Keys from 10AM-7PM for heat indicies up to 110F.

Sunday will be even nicer with only the chance for some spotty showers along with filtered sunshine due to thin, upper level clouds up above. As has been the past few days, skies generally won’t be super blue but at least you’ll still feel that sunshine.

Heading into next week, more moisture returns as a front remains stalled across central Florida. This means next week will feature the daily risk for scattered showers and storms while high temperatures hover in the low 90s.

In the tropics, there are two areas to watch: a tropical wave moving over the Bay of Campeche this weekend with a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the western Gulf of Mexico next week and an elongated area of low pressure over the central Atlantic Ocean with a low, 30% chance of forming. Neither are a concern to South Florida at this time.