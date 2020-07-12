Hot, Breezy with Some Storms

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

It was a beautiful start to the morning across all of South Florida with warm temps.

Showers & storms were quickly moving to the east from the Gulf coast. Expect some storms later this morning and afternoon. The Homestead area may be seeing some rain very soon if showers & storms hold together.

Here’s your day planner for today, South Florida. Expect hot & steamy conditions, with heat index values in the triple digits, afternoon storms and breezy winds.

The summer sizzle continues! We will be dealing with the 90’s through next week.

Afternoon storms will be in the forecast each day next week, and chances will increase as tropical moisture arrives late next week bringing much soggier conditions.

In the tropics, all is quiet.

Have a great day, South Florida!