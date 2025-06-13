Considering it’s June, the Father’s Day holiday weekend is looking fantastic with low rain chances but it sure will be hot and humid because of all the sunshine ahead!

For our Friday, expect drier conditions overall but with still some moisture in place along with a southeast breeze, some spotty showers remain possible, especially during the morning hours. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be hot, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

There is also a very thin layer of Saharan dust that remains overhead and air quality will be reduced to moderate levels at times today.

Heading into Saturday, the dust will start to depart to our west but dry air will continue to flow in from the Atlantic. Similar as Friday, expect a few morning showers followed by mostly dry and sunny conditions for the afternoon.

Sunday, which is Father’s Day, will also be quite similar with sunshine, stray showers and highs in the low 90s.

This will make for great beach weather but use some extra caution in the water because the rip current danger will be moderate!

Next week, not much really changes as an area of high pressure up above in the atmosphere remains in control of our pattern.

That along with the onshore breeze will keep the highest rain chances off to our north and west.