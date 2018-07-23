Hot and stormy

This week is picking up where we left off, last week! Temperatures are still running hotter than average and storms are back in the picture. On Monday afternoon, a large flare up of thunderstorms was impacting most of southeast Florida. Torrential rain, gusty winds and lightning were all part of another active period. What’s dominating our weather extends well beyond the Florida state borders. The pattern revolves around large and persistent low pressure. It’s like a “giant atmospheric pinwheel” over the southeastern United States and it’s that swirling disturbance that’s responsible for widespread storms. In Florida they mainly intensify during the heating of the day as hot air is being drawn northward. Numerous boundary collisions, including the sea breezes, lead to development of storm cells. Once a small area forms it can spread like wildfire creating additional storms. On Tuesday, local winds will arrive from the south (instead of the southwest, as we’ve seen). That will keep us blazing hot with highs in the lower to middle 90’s. More rain bands will likely rotate across the region for the next couple of days, too. A minor change will gradually come by Friday. That’s when we’ll see high pressure re-exert itself over the region. Winds will veer more out of the east which will alter the timing of potential rain. For our southeast coast, we may see earlier showers with possible storms blowing up inland and pushing west (by the upcoming weekend).