South Florida continues to have blazing hot weather days with cooling showers and storms. Temperatures (Monday) stopped short of record highs except for Marathon which set a new record high of 98-degrees! Across the Mainland, the “heat retreated” as thunderstorms developed in the afternoon. Some of the storms reached severe limits and we had reports of quarter size hail in Parkland. Gusty winds also formed. Some gusts reached as high as 50-55 mph with some of the strongest activity.

For now, we’re stuck with lingering deep moisture over the region. When combined with daytime heat and sea breeze boundaries, conditions are ripe for developing storms. The same general pattern is likely for Tuesday and Wednesday. The only small difference will involve a more onshore flow into the midweek. That will happen as Atlantic High Pressure builds back to the west (closer to the Bahamas). Another feature that could play role in our weather, mainly Wednesday, will be the approach of a weak tropical wave. The bulk of the disturbance will stay south as it crosses the Caribbean. However, the northern axis of the boundary could be close enough to tap into the push of moisture. The result? An unsettled Wednesday with “anytime” downpours possible.

Looking ahead, the next weather change appears to be coming towards the end of the work week. That’s when forecast models show the prolonged plume of moisture being replaced by drier air. It’s part of a large batch of Saharan Dust that should spread in our direction over time. As we typically find with these dust particles, hazy sky conditions are likely to come our way along with a noticeable rain reduction. Unfortunately, it also means that the hot temperatures will become even more oppressive.

