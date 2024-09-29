Following toasty sunshine and passing showers in some areas Saturday, temperatures on Sunday will be fairly similar, reaching the low 90s for highs. That will be paired with lots of sunshine and drier conditions as rain chances drop to a 10% chance.

That will make for great beach conditions, although the rip current risk is moderate!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward today for peak feels-like temperatures up to 105-110F.

Heading into the start of the new week, there will be a slight surge in moisture levels compared to Sunday, so spotty to isolated showers and storms will be possible the next few days. Rain chances will remain low and below average at a 20-30% chance. Otherwise, we’ll continue to see the bright, blue skies and above average temperatures in the low 90s.

By the end of the week, rain chances could rise depending on the progress of a potential tropical disturbance attempting to form over the western Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico throughout the week.

There are lots of questions about whether something will even form and if something forms, then how strong could it get and where will it track. Since nothing has formed right now, the forecast remains uncertain. The National Hurricane Center gives odds of development at 50% chance. At this time for our interest in South Florida, it’s a forecast worth monitoring but nothing to worry about at this time.

There are two other active systems in the Atlantic Ocean and another area to watch for possible development this week, none of which are a concern to land.