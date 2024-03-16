A hot and humid, spring-like weekend is ahead. Similar as last weekend, temperatures will be above average and will approach records until a front approaches from the north. This next front will arrive late Monday, providing another round of relief from the heat. If you enjoy mild temperatures, then you will want to soak up this next front because this is the time of the year when these fronts become very numbered and less common as we approach the warmer and wetter months of the year.

Expect filtered sunshine and warmer temperatures this Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s paired with a lighter breeze out of the south and just the chance for a late-day shower.

Sunday will be a fairly similar day except temperatures should be slightly warmer and humidity a tad higher.

I also do expect there to be more sunshine and fewer clouds, making for great beach weather both today and tomorrow!

On Sunday, there is also the potential for record heat in spots, especially at Miami.

Miami will also have a shot at tying or breaking its record on Monday with a forecast high of 91F. This is when the heat peaks until a front sweeps through in the evening. If Miami cracks the 90s, it would be the first time this year. Typically that doesn’t happen until early April.

Ahead of this front will be the chance for isolated showers and storms Monday, then sunshine, dry weather, low humidity and milder temperatures build in mid next week.

Temperatures will likely peak Wednesday morning into the low 60s with the potential for some locations to drop into the 50s! Miami hasn’t felt the 50s since February 27.

Then as we look forward to next weekend, there is the possibility for rain and thunderstorms to enter the forecast Friday into Saturday. We’ll continue to monitor as this time frame gets closer to the present.