South Florida’s rainy season starts today! This is when we typically receive about 70% of our rainfall budget and encompasses a five month period from May 15 through October 15 of higher rain chances. Next month — June — is usually our rainiest month followed by September and August.

Mother Nature doesn’t follow a calendar, however, and rain chances at least the next seven days will be very low.

Instead, the main theme the rest of this week and into next week will be the heat. Yesterday, Miami recorded its first 90F day of the year, which was more than a month behind schedule.

It will be a close call when it comes to 90s today. Most locations can expect highs in the upper 80s but some inland areas will still likely hit the low 90s. That will be paired with a light breeze and generally sunny skies.

The humidity will be higher today and the days to come, leading to peak feels-like temperatures consistently in the mid to upper 90s.

This is courtesy of a large, expansive heat dome drifting eastward and starting to influence our weather in Florida. This will take control of our weather for the next seven-plus day, keeping temperatures toasty and conditions dry and mostly sunny.

Highs by this weekend are forecast to return to the low 90s and then it gets slightly hotter next week.