August is here and it began where July left off: hot and humid. Feels-like temperatures this Friday soared into the triple digits and even 110s in some spots.

Expect similar feels this weekend as the overall weather pattern barely changes. A front will stay stalled to our north over the Southeast US while distant high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean ushers in a southeast wind flow.

This will continue to drive feels-like temperatures generally in the low to mid 100s.

Actual air temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s. That will be paired with mostly sunny skies and low rain chances at 20%.

However, out of the two days, there will be a slightly higher chance on Sunday as moisture levels will be a bit higher.

Moisture levels will continue to gradually increase as we head into next week. An onshore flow will remain dominant, so that means activity will generally be involved during the morning hours before veering inland.

Tropical update

The Atlantic basin remains quiet with no tropical development expected.