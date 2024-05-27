It sure has been a hot and humid Memorial Day weekend so far with record heat measured at both Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Saturday as temperatures topped off at 96F.

More record heat will be possible again today, especially at Fort Lauderdale and Key West, as temperatures return to the 90s.

Feels-like temperatures will be even warmer, maxing out in the low to mid 100s late in the day.

While much of the day is expected to be dry, a few spotty showers will become possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

This will foreshadow the weather changes that are ahead this week with high rain chances starting Tuesday. Rain chances will return to the typical range of 30-50% from Tuesday through at least this coming weekend.

We could use the rain, though, with abnormally dry conditions in place due to the below normal rainfall this month so far.

We can thank a slow-moving front limping south across Florida as the week progresses, aiding by a dip in the jet stream that will steer in several disturbances, thus elevating our storm chances.

Isolated instances of severe storms and flooding can never be ruled out but most of the storms should be of the usual variety we typically experiencing in the summer months.

Throughout this week, high temperatures will remain hot and above average until a potential, minor drop in temperatures arrives next weekend.