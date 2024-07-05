Following days of Heat Advisories issued in South Florida, the heat will let up very slightly this weekend with near-seasonable high temperatures in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures peaking in the low 100s at most locations.

Along with the heat will be relatively dry conditions for this time of the year as an area of low pressure in the mid-levels over the western Atlantic Ocean gets practically cut off from the jet stream flow. The positioning of this low should help to inject some drier air, especially on Saturday, only allowing for a few afternoon showers to develop, with the best chance being across Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys.

On Sunday, we’ll be watching a tropical wave passing to our south. This wave will not develop into a tropical system but will send in a small plume of moisture, leading to a slightly better chance for afternoon, inland showers and storms.

Therefore, the greatest odds for dry weather over the weekend will be by the beach! Water temperatures in the upper 80s won’t do much to help cool you off, however.

During the early next week time period, a plume of Saharan dust is forecast to pass over and south of the area, leading to lower rain chances.

Then depending on the positioning of that cut-off low over the Atlantic Ocean will determine whether it turns stormier mid to late next week. Regardless, it will stay steamy with highs hovering near normal in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Beryl was downgraded into a tropical storm Friday afternoon while continuing to impact the Yucatan Peninsula. It will emerge over the Gulf of Mexico tonight where it is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before likely making landfall in Texas on Monday.