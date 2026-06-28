(WSVN) - Good Morning South Florida! The hot, humid and hazy weather pattern continues this Sunday due to lingering Saharan dust. Expect highs in the low 90s but feels-like temperatures in the 100-105F range That will come with some isolated showers, especially during the morning and midday hours near the east coast, before the majority of the shower and storm activity shifts inland and to our west.

Most of that Saharan dust will depart by Tuesday, thus resulting in an increase in rain chances for the second half of the week.

Before then, for the start of the week, we will continue this pattern of hot, humid and overall dry conditions as a heat dome builds in to our north. This will help to keep rain chances relatively low for the moment, with mostly dry conditions Monday and then isolated storms Tuesday.

Later this week a weak front will move in, increasing our rain chances to near typical levels of 40-50%, meaning scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.

This means for our 4th of July weekend it is looking hot with scattered thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon.

It’s almost the end of June — can you believe it!? June is typically our wettest month of the year but this year it has almost felt like the dry season. It is the 6th driest start to June on record in Miami and the 3rd driest start in Fort Lauderdale.

With that said, the drought map from June 2nd to today shows a big difference with more of the Everglades out of the extreme drought and most of inland areas of Miami-Dade and Broward showing improvements.

Tropical update

In the tropics, we are watching one area close to home with a low chance for development. Most models show little to no development, and the National Hurricane Center gives it only a 20% chance for formation within the next 7 days. Either way, heavy rain is possible across parts of Central Florida into the Carolinas

By Jackson Dill and Agustin Iturriaga – WSVN Weather Intern

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