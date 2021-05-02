HOPE YOU LIKE THE HEAT

While Summer-like temperatures continue through much of the upcoming work week, an end-of-week front could bring *some* heat relief for next weekend (emphasis on SOME). #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0mCVvllKJw

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.