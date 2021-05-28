High pressure is still trying to hang on and it should keep conditions dry and hot through early Saturday. However, as a front stalls over North Florida and moisture moves in from the South, it will get trapped over the region. This means wetter times are ahead. Therefore, showers and storms possible through next Thursday.

Chance for rain goes up on Sunday with the potential of seeing scattered to numerous storms by the afternoon. Wetter most of next week as long as moisture remains trapped across South Florida.

Memorial Day weekend will be starting dry with seasonable temperatures. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70’s and highs in the upper 80’s. If you’re making outdoor plans, take them indoors by the afternoon.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7