Holiday Weekend Washout?

Our holiday weekend weather will depend on what happens with a tropical wave located in the Caribbean. Some models slow it down and others have it moving faster through the region. Regardless of this difference, a large surge of moisture will be around to bring us periods of heavy rain and storms. The forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches and half of rain through Monday. Flooding will be possible around those vulnerable areas of South Florida. About a 60% rain chance is in place through next Tuesday.

Tropical Update:

A tropical wave is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers from Hispaniola eastward to the Leeward Islands. This activity is forecast to spread west to west-northwest increasing rainfall chances across portions of Hispaniola, the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Florida into early next week. Right now, shear (a.k.a. strong upper-level winds) are preventing any development during the next 2 to 3 days. However, once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle part of next week, conditions could become more favorable for growth. It has a low chance in forming during the next 5 days.

Potential Storm Six is expected to produce tropical storm conditions over the southern Cape Verde Islands later today. On the forecast track, it is expected to continue moving west-northwest and eventually strengthen to a category 1 hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean by Wednesday. For now, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cape Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7