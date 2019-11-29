HOLIDAY WEEKEND WARMING UP

Hopefully everyone was able to take advantage of the Black Friday sales. And if not, hopefully you were able to take advantage of the beautiful conditions South Florida offered today! It was picture perfect! Humidity levels remained on the lower end while morning temperatures were comfortable and once again rain remained out of the forecast.
At the surface, high pressure will keep control of the weather pattern next few days. This will help keep conditions quiet. Meanwhile, dry air the mid/upper levels of the atmosphere has moved in across all of Florida. This will help keep those bright blue skies we love so much! Winds are already veering out of the Northeast, which provided a bit of an ocean breeze earlier today. Weekend will be no different, except maybe a little warmer.
Speaking of the weekend, South Florida will undergo a gradual warming trend. Winds will veer out of the East then out of the Southeast as high pressure moves farther offshore. This will also bring in some of the humidity we have been missing back into the forecast. Don’t worry… this warm-up won’t be in vain!
A cold front is forecast to reach South Florida on Monday afternoon. Ahead of the front temperatures will warm and we could even see a few showers late Sunday into Monday. Behind the front, South Florida will see temperatures in the 50s as early as Tuesday morning with many spots possibly reaching the 40s on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This cooldown has the potential to be the coldest air of the season so far!