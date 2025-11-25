The Holiday Rush is on and the weather is cooperating, so far. The quiet conditions are related to High Pressure still in control. However, you’ll notice gradual changes in the days ahead that will have us focusing on the radar, and more!

Even though it’s been a quiet start to the week, on Monday we witnessed some “rare rain” making an appearance in spots. The reason it can be called rare? It’s not because we’re now in the Dry Season but because we’ve seen such little rain in recent weeks. Showers were brief but helped to water some withering lawns in the area. If you missed out on showers at your place, you’ll have more chances. The best chance comes along with a Holiday Front that makes its way into the region (Thursday).

On Tuesday, we’ll feel similar warmth along with breezy times near the beach. An impact will be Rip Currents for our Atlantic beaches, by the way. High temperatures will return to the mid 80’s with a slight increase in humidity. Of course, Tuesday and Wednesday are known for being the biggest travel days of the year, and (luckily) there won’t be much weather to slow you down. Stray, or isolated, showers will remain possible but higher chances seem reserved for Thanksgiving Day. That’s when a Cold Front slides southward across Florida, making a passage before your holiday dinner feast (and probably around the time big football games are getting underway). We’ll watch as more clouds roll in along with passing showers from the afternoon through the evening.

In short, the holiday forecast week can be called the “3 w’s”. First, Warm weather (holding through Wednesday) then Wetter on Thursday, followed by Windy conditions for the upcoming weekend. Those winds start to crank behind the passing Front as powerful High Pressure builds to our north and northeast. It’s worth noting that with the strengthening winds it will feel more seasonable. Daytime temperatures will peak in the upper 70’s at the end of the week.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.