Holiday Travel

Second cold front is moving in on Friday and that will help temperatures tumble into the 50’s overnight. However, the winds will remain strong through Saturday morning.

– Wind Advisory for the mainland is in effect for sustained winds between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

– Gale Warning for the offshore waters of South Florida is in effect creating high seas between 10 to 18 feet. Winds could range between 39-54 mph.

The cold front responsible for our chilly change will cause travel troubles to the Eastern areas of the country. Therefore, check with your flight carriers before heading to the airport.

Check with your flight carrier before heading to the airport, especially around the eastern half of the country. Big weather mess impacting the region. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/FPrAsIu2EX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 21, 2018

Look for a chilly weekend. A cool Christmas Eve and fine Christmas Day. Temperatures will be average. Lows in the middle 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s. Dry weather will be in place. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7