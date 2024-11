Another front is set to arrive tonight and that should reinforce the nice weather we’ve been having through the weekend.

However, models are showing a stronger cold front moving in Monday helping to bring chilly air back into the region. If they are right, look for lows in the 50’s come Tuesday morning and cooler air to stick around a good portion of the week. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7