The holiday weekend is here. It didn’t start with ideal conditions (fog, then clouds, rain showers too) but help isn’t far away. Our unsettled Saturday was mostly due to a slow and stalling frontal boundary. The front made it as far south as the Florida Straits where it remains as Sunday begins. Sometimes these fronts, whether weak or not, move by and that’s the end of them. Other times, though, they stall or even retreat north again! That’s what this particular front is forecast to do. So, if that’s the case, why would our weather actually get better? The front has truly lost its punch (energy) while moisture levels are dropping substantially. The end result will be improving weather that starts on Sunday. Rain chances will remain low (although there’s still a shot at a spotty shower until the front fizzles entirely, Monday afternoon).

If you’re ready to see more of the sun, that’s one of the improvements on the way. Brighter skies will be back, especially into Presidents Day. Meanwhile, the stronger winds by the coast will start to subside from Monday through Tuesday. The calmer times will occur as high pressure, currently centered over the Gulf of Mexico, comes closer to Florida. Boating conditions will improve but there will still be the risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Looking ahead, a steady warming trend will also unfold. Both daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to run between 5 and 10 degrees above average for this time of the year! That will mean highs could easily return to the middle 80’s, in a matter of just a couple days.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.