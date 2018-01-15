Holiday Breeze

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will be the main weather maker on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This will keep the northeast winds in place across South Florida. Hazardous conditions remain in place for our local waters.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we'll see a few showers skirt by on the breeze as most daytime highs warm to the mid 70s under partly sunny skies @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ldsdFjBhtx — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 15, 2018

A high risk of rip currents and a Small Craft Advisory are in effect for Monday. Additionally, this strong breeze will push moisture over the Atlantic in our direction resulting in isolated showers through Monday night.

Strong northerly winds still roughing up the surf and seas. A Small Craft Advisory remains in place for our local waters @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HdVxiUHQWO — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 15, 2018

Winds are expected to be more relaxed by Tuesday as drier conditions move in.

Our next cold front will move in on Wednesday. This looks to be a dry front. Therefore, shower activity will favor the Atlantic waters and mostly dry over land.

Another dip in the jet stream will result in cold air returning on Wednesday night behind the front. Thursday lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. This cold hit will be short-lived as temps warm by the start of the weekend.

