Weather changes are hard to come by, this week. It’s due to a large and stubborn area of High Pressure extending across the Gulf, Florida, and western Atlantic. From it, we’re getting stable air which extends drying all across the region. That means rain isn’t in the forecast until this setup breaks down. This isn’t helpful (as we’ve been mentioning lately) because south Florida remains in a drought. Coastal areas are classified as “abnormally dry” while all inland locations are either in a moderate or severe drought.

You may have noticed that last week’s cooling is all but gone. We’re only waking up to a small amount of cool air during the morning, yet it’s been waning with each passing day. Into Wednesday, temperatures will finally be close to seasonal averages. What’s typical for the second week of February? In Miami, the average morning low is 63-degrees and the average daytime high is in the upper 70’s. With these levels, it’s “not too cool, nor too warm”.

Looking beyond Florida for future weather-makers, we see a sagging Cold Front from the northeastern U.S. to the southern Plains (Texas). It’s triggering a large and growing area of rain with snow into New England. This Front is forecast to drop south into our state by Thursday. It is likely to put its brakes on, though, upon getting too far down the Peninsula. The reason? It’ll simply lose support due to Steering winds cutting it off. Weaker High Pressure will persist, despite getting suppressed.

If you’re thinking ahead to the weekend and Valentine’s Day, you may be happy to hear that added warming is on the way. A veer in winds will bring the warmth from the tropics into south Florida. Afternoon temperatures are likely to reach into the lower 80’s for the first time in a couple weeks. While we feel the change in the air, we’ll also find humidity getting a boost back. Next, as a Cold Front crosses the Gulf waters and heads towards Florida, we’ll have a window in which rain showers could sweep in. It’s a narrow window from Sunday PM through Monday. Finally, February Fronts often bring colder temperatures into our territory but this Front won’t impact our air, much at all.

