South Florida remains in a virtual holding pattern due to a series of High Pressure centers. As we’ve had in recent days (and through much of April) we’re experiencing dry and mild weather and the region is quiet. As we head into the homestretch of the week, ocean air dominates our forecast. Temperatures are even running slightly cooler than usual, for late April. On Wednesday, Miami peaked at a comfortable 81-degrees (while the typical high is 84º for this point in spring). What’s making it even more pleasant is the low humidity readings.

If you’re wondering when “the other shoe will drop” and we face less favorable weather, it’s not coming anytime soon. We’ll actually end the month of April with similar conditions. The only difference will involve winds that ramp higher into the weekend. By Saturday, the existing high pressure center will move away. Then, in its wake, another high builds in behind it. This “new high” is larger and stronger and will move from New England into the Atlantic Ocean (obviously far from Florida). Remember, Mother Nature balances out pressure differences by wind and that surge will mean gusty times for our area. With these stronger winds Rip Currents will be a concern along all Atlantic beaches. Also, boating conditions will be far from ideal. Expect advisories for both.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.