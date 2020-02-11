Holding pattern

It’s been a fine start to the week with quiet weather in place. On Tuesday, we noticed a clearing trend which made for a nice sunset during the early evening.

Tuesday highs inched up (again) with temperatures running warmer than average.

Into Wednesday, the best chance at possibly reaching a record is in the Keys. Marathon should be within a degree, or so, of a warm air record (and Key West will also be close, rising into the mid 80’s).

A southerly air flow is responsible for the incredible warmth over the region. The pattern will hold through the middle of the week.

By Valentine’s Day (Friday) we’re expecting high pressure to break down (and a weak front to sag into Florida). Temperatures will slip slightly, while rain chances increase to start the weekend.