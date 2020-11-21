HIT OR MISS SHOWERS BUT NOT AS BREEZY

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
What a windy workweek! Wind gusts across some areas have been reaching 30+mph last few days. And after days of strong winds, South Florida once again woke up to breezy conditions,…especially along our coastal locations. Unfortunately the strong breeze will stick around through the start of the weekend.
Good Saturday Morning, South Florida! Tune in to @wsvn now for your weekend forecast! pic.twitter.com/dVKFJyNsRL
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 21, 2020
So why has it been so windy the last few days? Well for one, we have had a strong high pressure system to the north of Florida (which is now beginning to break down). And remember that front that brought us nicer conditions earlier in the week? Well that front is now across the Caribbean and has created lower pressure to the south of us. Because South Florida still remains in between 1) higher pressure to the north, albeit weaker and 2) lower pressure to the south, our pressure gradient tightened the last few days which is what has brought windy to gusty conditions throughout our state. That will begin to change this weekend as that strong high pressure system finally breaks down.
As South Florida remains lodged between high pressure to the north and lower pressure to the south, our winds will remain on the stronger side today. Winds slowly begin to subside through the upcoming weekend. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/8gUaDNcHGe
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 20, 2020
While winds across south Florida remain on the stronger side today, they will also bring some changes to the forecast. We are currently watching an area of moisture over the Atlantic. Winds out of the ENE will tap into that moisture today and drag in a few showers from time to time. We are not expecting a washout by any means however if you have outdoor plans, be sure to keep that rain gear nearby.
Hit or miss showers in South Florida today & still breezy at times. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vpZ0SaSt8B
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 21, 2020
Not much change for the latter part of the weekend. Our onshore winds will continue to tap into some moisture over the Atlantic. And while it shouldn’t be a washout of a weekend by any means, let’s just say scattered to isolated showers could ruin any outdoor plans we may have during that time. And as we all know here in South Florida, when moisture increases in our area that means humidity levels begin to go up! So while afternoon temperatures remain comfortably in the lower 80s, it won’t feel AS pleasant as it has in previous days,…especially since wind speeds are dying down.
Outdoor plans in South Florida this weekend? You should be in the clear but have an umbrella with you just in case you encounter a shower or 2! #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/z1eH525OvT
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 21, 2020
As we head into the beginning of next week, we will slowly begin to dry out once again. A front pushes through our state but it won’t be a cooling kind of front. Instead, it will bring more sunshine and lower rain chances through the Thanksgiving week. Even better news?…. our winds will finally begin to die down next week. We might even see a drop in humidity levels throughout the week, which will help make temperatures feel pleasant once again. We will look forward to that when the times comes. In the meantime, as a reminder, if you are planning anything outdoors through this weekend, be sure to have the umbrella with you just in case you encounter a shower.
A few showers possible this weekend in South Florida as ENE winds tap into some moisture over the Atlantic. The upcoming holiday week promises more sunshine, lower rain chances & slightly lower humidity. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/BbQx5A5MJY
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 21, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.