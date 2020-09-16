Historic & Catastrophic Flooding Due to Sally

Sally made landfall around 5:45 am near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane. Forecasters calling for historic and catastrophic flooding along portions of the Gulf coast due to the slow-moving pace of this system.

Strong consistent winds and heavy rainfall is not a good combination and damage reports are already coming in. Computer models are calling for 10 to 20 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 35 inches near landfall site. However, the rainfall will spread into the mid-Atlantic region by the end of the week as Sally will be picked up by a front.

Remnants of Sally will merge with a front and eventually weaken the grasp high pressure has over South Florida weather. Therefore, a better rain chance enters over the weekend.

 

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

