Historic & Catastrophic Flooding Due to Sally

Sally made landfall around 5:45 am near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane. Forecasters calling for historic and catastrophic flooding along portions of the Gulf coast due to the slow-moving pace of this system.

6 AM UPDATE- The center of the eye of Category 2 Hurricane #Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores Alabama. Catastrophic & life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the North-Central Gulf coast. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/rZRaBtmSay — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 16, 2020

Strong consistent winds and heavy rainfall is not a good combination and damage reports are already coming in. Computer models are calling for 10 to 20 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 35 inches near landfall site. However, the rainfall will spread into the mid-Atlantic region by the end of the week as Sally will be picked up by a front.

HISTORIC FLOODING forecast along portions of the Northern Gulf coast. In the last 24 hours, Panama City Beach receiving over 11 inches of rain. More to come. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/iSjUjDGzK1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 16, 2020

Remnants of Sally will merge with a front and eventually weaken the grasp high pressure has over South Florida weather. Therefore, a better rain chance enters over the weekend.

Most of the week will be pretty dry with only a few stray showers overnight/morning & isolated storms in the afternoon. By the weekend, remnant moisture from #Sally merging with front could bring us a better rain chance. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GiarLkyEa7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 16, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7