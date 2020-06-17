High Rain Chances

Dry air is sitting just to our north, but South of Lake Okeechobee, a surge of tropical moisture is aiming for us.
This will keep the atmosphere saturated like a waterlogged sponge. Any little squeeze and the rain can come down at any time.
It appears the best chances for rain will be in the afternoon, but we can’t rule out an anytime downpour.
Chances for rain are expected to go higher on Friday and stay above average thru the weekend. We are keeping our eyes on a plume of Saharan Dust that could arrive by early next week. If it does, it could dry us out a bit.
We’ll keep watching