HIGH PRESSURE KEEPS CONTROL

Countdown to November is officially underway as we started our last week in October today. But you wouldn’t know it by the temperatures in South Florida as many areas either tied or broke records today!
As high pressure keeps in control of the weather pattern and drier air moves in, conditions across South Florida will remain quiet with typical rain chances remaining in the forecast for much of the week. Weather conditions across South Florida will remain “uneventful” as far as significant rainfall is concerned.
But even though the pattern will be on the quiet side, temperatures next few days are most definitely something worth mentioning. The average high temperature in Miami this time of year should be near 84 degrees and as we all know, temperatures each afternoon have been much warmer than that! As a matter of fact, Tuesday temperatures across many South Florida spots will be flirting with records once again!
And while we’re on the topic of “quiet”, let’s quickly talk about the Tropics. A month left of hurricane season and right now the National Hurricane Center is only watching 1 storm in the far Eastern Atlantic with a low development chance. And while this system will meander over the Atlantic near the Azores, the cooler Atlantic waters should dissipate later this week. The only possible threat to land is to the Azores as this large area of low pressure is already producing gale-force and hurricane-force winds. Interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of this storm.
The National Hurricane Center is now keeping an eye on a large area of low pressure near the Azores. While slow development is possible next few days, conditions will become less favorable end of week once the system moves over cooler waters. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/oZ7Q9ydOWH
And as a reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. On Sunday, November 3rd at 2am to be exact. So before you go to bed on Saturday night…be sure to set your clocks back 1 hour as we “FALL BACK” and get an extra hour of sleep!