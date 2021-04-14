High Pressure In Charge

High pressure will remain in charge of the pattern to reinforce warm, dry, and pleasant weather across South Florida today. It begins to weaken on Thursday, giving way for a front to enter the Florida Panhandle. This will shift the winds out of the Southwest to draw up the heat and humidity.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the widespread low 90’s on Saturday. Keeping a Summer-like feel over the weekend with only a small chance of a stray shower.

Another front will approach and late weekend with showers possible late. However, South Florida will likely see another round of showers and storms on Monday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7