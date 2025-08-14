High Pressure is keeping our weather quiet and rather mundane. We have a continued onshore flow with limited showers and storms. While there’s enough moisture to send us a few wayward downpours, don’t expect anything big or long-lasting with this pattern in place. It’s also keeping our temperatures seasonable. It’s typical high heat and humidity as we round out the week.

Rain chances will stay below average at least into next week. That’s when High Pressure breaks down over the region and more unsettled conditions return. Actually, it will probably seem “more like August” once that happens. After all, August is our 3rd wettest month of the year (according to historical averages).

We’ll closely monitoring Tropical Storm Erin over the central Atlantic Ocean. The system is forecast to grow stronger, especially by Friday and this weekend. That’s when it likely reaches hurricane strength while moving north of the Lesser Antilles. Erin is steered westward by High Pressure that’s located north of the system. Will the steering currents change? It seems so, as models show it turning within a break of the large high. The result will be an avenue for Erin to move northward, beginning this weekend (while north of the Leewards to Puerto Rico). Even though the islands are not in the “crosshairs” along the forecast track, some impacts are likely. These islands will need to prepare for higher surf, rain squalls, and gusty winds. At this time the Bahamas are not in the forecast cone but we’ll watch for any potential adjustments to the long range track. As always during the peak of hurricane season, remain vigilant and keep monitoring all spins in the tropics.

