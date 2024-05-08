Ready, or not, a surge of summer type heat (and humidity) is on the way. Temperatures will elevate as we tap into tropical air and a strong southerly air flow. Recently, south Florida has been relatively comfortable due to an onshore pattern with a breeze from the Atlantic. Now, however, winds are turning around distant High Pressure. It’s that turn that is at the heart of our hotter weather days ahead. Additionally, a “heat dome” is expanding higher in the atmosphere. That’s leading to a big bubble of drier and more stable air. With the lack of showers (and even limited cloud cover) we’ll keep seeing the stronger May sunshine at work.

Many of you are thinking ahead about the weekend and what’s coming for Mother’s Day. The goal for this weekend? To keep Mom as cool and comfortable as possible. Seeing as though temperatures will soar into the lower and middle 90’s (for afternoon highs) it could be a real challenge! Air Conditioners will have a battle. They’ll be working harder than they’ve had to, so far this year. It’s worth noting that the upcoming heat streak will be the most significant and intense, since last October. That’s the last time we had multiple days with highs near, or surpassing, 90-degrees. Higher humidity levels will also be arriving. That could mean various times with the heat index (the feels-like temperature, with humidity) at triple digits.

