Here comes another cold front

Another cold front is set to move across Florida on Thursday. It will bring the highest rain chance of the week, especially as the front gets closer to south Florida during the afternoon hours. Along with showers, there’s a potential for a few thunderstorms. Here’s a look at the satellite and radar combination on Wednesday afternoon. Even though clouds covered most of the area, rain was very limited.

When we broaden the view, the radar is highlighted by storms tracking across the deep south. A pair of cold fronts will soon merge into one, and continue marching south and east.

As the front continues it’s southward push, the Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that parts of central Florida will carry the risk of severe storms into Thursday. As for south Florida, the threat for strong storms can’t be ruled out either. The main thing to watch out for will be gusty and possibly damaging winds.

The latest timing of the “Florida front” has the boundary passing by, into the late afternoon and evening on Thursday. Once it crosses, some drying will follow and rain chances will lower as we close out the week. On the weather map, there’s a secondary cold front that can be seen in the distance. That second front is likely to race across the region as the leading edge of cooler air.

Temperatures will be scaling back prior to the weekend (and on the heels of the fronts crossing). Morning “wake up temperatures” will cool off into the 50’s beginning Friday morning lasting through the weekend. These readings are below average for late January, but nowhere near as cold as we were recently (on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day).