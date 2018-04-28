Hello Sunshine!

Behind a front on Saturday morning, mostly clear skies returned to the Sunshine State. As the progresses, we will continue to see more sunshine than clouds with seasonal highs in the mid 80s.

By Sunday, another weak front will make a beeline for South Florida. Due to the passage of the recent front, models suggest there is not enough moisture for widespread showers activity. As a result, we could an isolated shower or two favoring the Atlantic waters.

Once that front clears, high pressure will build back in over the region. This will make for a mostly to partly sunny work week with isolated showers off the sea breeze as high pressure makes its way over the Western Atlantic.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.